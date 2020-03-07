NAB again quizzes Sana in assets beyond means case

LAHORE: Former Punjab law minister and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah again Friday appeared before the investigators of the National Accountability Bureau Lahore in an inquiry related to assets beyond means.

The NAB sources claim that during the hearing, Rana was reluctant to furnish required documents and tried hiding under the new NAB Ordinance. It has learnt that NAB investigated Rana for more than an hour and will likely be summoned again.

Rana Sanaullah while talking to media after appearance said all Opposition parties have a separate identity but keeping in view the country’s situation it is necessary to bring all the parties on a single forum. For the purpose a committee of senior members has been constituted, he added.

Rana said if NAB can arrest Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi then why the Bureau is not arresting Khusro Bakhtiar. Such attitude is damaging the impartiality of the NAB, he further added. He said premier’s attitude problem is dangerous for the country.

Meanwhile, an accountability court has extended judicial remand of Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond means case till March 19. Moreover, judicial remand of Kh Saad Rafique and his brother Kh Salman Rafique has also been extended in Paragon Housing Scam case till March 19.