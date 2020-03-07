Business community to work to solve problems of Kashmiris

Islamabad : Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Mohammad Ahmed Waheed appointed Zafar Bakhtawari the senior chamber member, former president of ICCI and former VP FPCCI, renowned businessmen, diplomatic social and Literary figure as convener of ICCI Kashmir Committee.

ICCI Vice President Saif-ur-Rehman Khan, former President Khalid Iqbal Malik, former senior vice-president Khalid Mehmood Chaudhry, Malik Mohsin Khalid and others were also present on the occasion.

ICCI President Mohammad Ahmed Waheed while expressing his views on the occasion and said that issues like torture and voilation of human rights, curfew and ban of food supply and medicines to the people of Kashmir needs to be highlighted at national and international forum.

Former ICCI President Zafar Bakhtawari said that I would try to fulfill the confidence that President Mohammed Ahmed Wahid has expressed upon me and with vast experience and full potential I will work on an effective platform for solidarity with the people of Kashmir and bring global attention on Kashmir cause.