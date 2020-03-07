PU land payment at market rate demanded

LAHORE :Punjab University (PU) teachers through a unanimous resolution Friday demanded the Punjab government pay the university as per the market rate against PU land used for construction of Maulana Shaukat Ali Road linking Jinnah Hospital to Karim Block, Iqbal Town.

The resolution was passed in the general body meeting of the PU Academic Staff Association (PUASA). The land was acquired by the Punjab government in 2015. The meeting presided over by PUASA President Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry also stressed the PU administration that while taking any decision regarding university land, all stakeholders especially ASA, the teachers’ representative body, must be taken into confidence.

A large number of teachers had participated in the meeting which discussed rumours about university land backdate appointment benefits, posting of tenure track teachers from fixed dates, time-scale promotions, organising selection boards and other issues.

Mumtaz Anwar tabled two resolutions which were accepted by the teachers with majority vote. Also, taking notice of concerns among teachers regarding Town 3, the meeting decided to take up this issue in detail at the next general body meeting to take necessary measures.