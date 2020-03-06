KMBL launches internet banking

Islamabad : Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) enters the digital world in 2020 with the launch of its Internet Banking website. Customers will now be able to conduct financial and non-financial transactions on the go as per banking industry practices, says a press release.

Khushhali’s Internet Banking website will now allow customers to access services like secure intrabank funds transfer, hassle free bill payment (utility bills, mobile bills, insurance payments, top-ups, etc.), interbank funds transfer, mini statements, balance enquiry, and many other non-financial services from any place they like at any time of the day. The internet banking site can be accessed on https://login.khushhalibank.com.pk where users can avail the new digital banking experience from the comfort of their homes.

The online service will also empower micro-entrepreneurs by providing them greater control and transparency over their daily financial transactions. Users will no longer have to interrupt their

President KMBL, Ghalib Nishtar rejoiced at the launch of online banking, “KMBL is committed to providing its customers a smooth user experience while also imparting financial literacy skills to help improve lives. The internet banking is a step in that direction as it will also encourage micro-entrepreneurs to become more digitally-literate by using the latest technologies”.