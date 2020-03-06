Gangsters held

Islamabad : Lohi Bher Police station has arrested three gangsters involved in house theft cases at various residential areas and recovered cash, gold ornament, laptops and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to crackdown against criminals including those involved in robberies and accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP Rural constituted special teams to curb criminal activities in rural zone. One of police team under supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi including SHO Lohi bher Sub-Inspector Shahid Zaman, ASI Muhammad Zubair along with other officials successfully nabbed three members of a gang involved at striking in various houses.

The nabbed persons have been identified as Saeed Khan, Shafique, and Ashraf. Police team also recovered stolen cash, gold ornaments, mobile phone, laptops, one vehicle and valuables from their possession.