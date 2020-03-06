Rector asks IIU president to save university from administrative crisis

Islamabad : Dr Masoom, Yasinzai, Rector, International Islamic University, has asked Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh President, IIU, to use his administrative powers within the limit to save the university from administrative and identity crises.

The demand, it is learnt, was made through letters Dr Yasinzai wrote to President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi who is also the Chancellor of IIU.

The letters were written at a time when IIU is undergoing a period of ignoring rules and regulations.

Saudi Arabia used to fund IIU heavily in the past and had a say in appointing IIU Presidents. Now the funding is reportedly stopped but the incumbent is still holding his position.

Meanwhile, the Standing Committee of Parliament on Education took up the IIU issues and its President was called by the committee.

The probe by the committee is underway and a subcommittee was also constituted in this regard.

Among instances, a show-cause notice was issued by Dr Tahir Khalil, Vice-President Academics, to Dr Zafar Iqbal, outgoing President of Academics Staff Association, on charges of misconduct in December last.

Dr Zafar approached a court and obtained a stay order which was cancelled by the court following which, IIU, on February 28 recommended dismissal of Dr Zafar which was approved by IIU President.

According to a faculty member who chose not to be named, the VP-Academics admitted having been forced to issue the dismissal order under pressure from the President. A committee was formed to look into the case in which Dr Khalili also was a member. Strangely, however, he revoked his decision on March 3.

While doing so, Clause 38 of IIU Ordinance 1985 calling for placing such cases before Board of Governors was ignored.

In another such case, an order to appoint a Provost for Men’s Hostel was issued Tuesday last only to be cancelled after a few hours for appointing another one.