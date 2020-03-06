Cricket and the city

Today I got to spend almost two hours on Lahore’s roads in the worst traffic jam I have ever seen in the city. All the roads were choked. It was literally impossible to go anywhere in the city due to the blockage created due to PSL. It was a nightmarish situation.

I recommend these matches be shifted outside the city. This horrendous traffic jam is no longer acceptable to us. People get stuck for indefinite amounts of time. It’s about time someone filed a petition against this. When the government can ban Basant (one of the oldest festivals of Lahore – another sore subject for another day), they can at least declare cricket match day a public holiday. I vote for a new cricket stadium outside Lahore and players to be airlifted through helicopters to the venue. Have mercy on the citizens of Lahore.

Mehreen Hasan

Lahore