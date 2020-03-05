Siraj demands death penalty for rapists of children

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed fear that Zainab Alert Bill will lose its significance without inclusion of article 302 of the Constitution in it.

Talking to journalists after addressing a Senate session on Wednesday, he said the rapist and murderer of a child must be hanged as mere imprisonment of the criminals would not heal the wounds of the family of the innocent victims. Pointing out that over 3,000 children were kidnapped and raped and many of them murdered during past few months, he said that culprits needed exemplary punishments. He said rulers were under immense pressure to abolish death penalty in all heinous crimes and it was quite understandable why they avoided inclusion of article 302 in the Zainab Alert.

He lamented over the removal of oath regarding finality of Prophethood from Haj forms and demanded strict punishment for those who were involved in the heinous act. He also expressed regret over exorbitant rise in Haj fares demanding the government to bring the rates down to the past year level.

Meanwhile, Sirajul Haq presided over a meeting of senior party leadership where different organisational matters and the JI ongoing campaign against inflation and unemployment came under discussion. The JI chief said although the government made tall claims that inflation came down but the ground situation was totally different and a common man was unable to meet both ends. He said flawed economic policies of the government under the direction of the IMF were tantamount to enslave the people of Pakistan. He said the JI would continue its campaign and forced the government to provide relief to the people.

Meanwhile, JI Deputy Chief Liaqat Baloch presided over a meeting of Milli Yakjehti Council action committee. The participants expressed regret over the attitude of Minister of Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri on the issue of removal of oath about the finality of the Prophethood in Haj farms. Terming it a deliberate attempt of anti-Islam lobby, they demanded impartial inquiry into the matter. The committee also demanded decrease in Haj fares.