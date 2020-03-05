283 POs arrested

Rawalpindi : Four districts of Rawalpindi Police Region including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehlum and Chakwal issued police performance report for the month of February 2020.

At least 283 proclaimed offenders (POs), nine dacoits gangs and 75 judicial offenders were arrested.

Police of Rawalpindi region also made recovery of different stolen items of total worth approximately Rs36,795,960.

Culprits were arrested for having possession of illegal weapons in 359 cases and 81 pistols, 26 Klashinkov, 76 guns, 38 rifles were also recovered during action against possession of illegal weapons.

In four districts of Rawalpindi, 327 cases of drugs were also registered and total volume of 1,783 liter of liquor, 500 bottles of wine, 152.808 kg charas, 7.294 kg Iffuen, 9.17kg heroine was also recovered in different incidents collectively in four districts of Rawalpindi region.

Meanwhile, Rs1,551,000 were also distributed among police officials for demonstration good performance.

In connection of Investigation expenditures, Rs1,233,300 were also disburse among investigative officers.

Among major cases, two culprits relating ATM robbery cases were arrest. While Jehlum police arrest the killer who killed four children along with their mother within of few hours of the killing in the limits of Mangla police station and also received the weapon and vehicle used in the crime.