Tiny tots of Anglo Arabic Montessori’s graduate

Rawalpindi : Anglo Arabic higher Secondary School organised graduation ceremony of Montessori section to make it a memorable day in the lives of tiny tots to make them remember their past and envision big dreams for their future.

Graduation is an exciting time, as it is both an ending and a new beginning. It was a day of pride for the graduating students, their parents and foremost the teachers who did all the hard work to make such young children understand the basics of education in their early lives. The Montessori and Class 1 students will now be starting off their academic journey in Junior Wing of the school.

The chief guest on the occasion was, Ch Irshad M Khan, Old Boys Association General Secretary M Nisar Ahmed Malik, former president Abdul Waheed Malik, Finance Secretary Ibad ur Rehman, executive council members Zulfiqar Muhammad were present on the occasion.

The ceremony began with the recitation and translation of the Holy Qur’an. The guests were welcomed by tiny tots with colourful tableaus and well-choreographed performances on national songs. A cake cutting ceremony was also arranged for the celebration of graduation ceremony.

The wing head, Shazia Kanwal delivered the welcome note in which she thanked the parents for sparing some moments from their precious time and attending such an important moment of their kids’ lives.

The audience enjoyed the performances of class one graduates who were all dressed in gowns and mortarboards. Position-holders were presented with trophies, while the other ones were presented with appreciation certificates.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest, Ch Irshad M Khan pointed out the importance of Montessori education in the upbringing of a child. He was of the view that any shortcoming at this age was hard to overcome in later stages of education. He praised the fact that the institute was imparting quality education at nominal fees, which was never a burden on parents. He also shed light on the history of the school. “Montessori section is an important segment in school education because here the kids get the basic education, which is very much helpful in achieving good results in board examinations later in their lives,” he said adding anything learnt by the kids at this stage helps them all the way in their lives.

The ceremony concluded with national anthem.