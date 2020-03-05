Federal govt blamed for poor performance of MCI

Islamabad : The Islamabad Mayor Shaikh Ansar Aziz held the federal government responsible for poor performance of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

Talking to newsmen on completion of four years of the MCI, the Islamabad mayor said the federal government continued his political victimization and tried to topple him but he foiled the conspiracy after designs were exposed.

Shaikh Ansar Aziz admitted that the MCI has Rs1.70 billion in its kitty but could not use the fund for betterment of the city and solution of basis problems for not having the finance wing, budget and accounts officer.

He said the MCI could not serve the people in a better way due to non-cooperation from the federal government and consistent hurdles created by the government in working of the corporation.

He pointed out that the MCI was going to float tenders as per international standards for the cleanliness system in the city but had to defer the move after objections raised by the Ministry of Climate Change and the Local Government Commission.