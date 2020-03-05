Body found in gunnysack

Islamabad: A tortured body stuffed in a gunnysack found from the nullah at Ibn-e-Sina Road in the limits of Shalimar Police station.

Police revealed that dead body of a youth of age approximately 25-30 years was found stuffed in a gunnysack near a nullah at Ibn-e-Sina Road in Sector F-8. ICT police taking the body into custody shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for postmortem.

Police also disclosed that anything to identify and to trace the dead body has not found near the body and police trying to trace the whereabouts of the deceased youth.

The dead body has been placed in mortuary of PIMS hospital for further investigations.

As police preliminary information, the deceased youth was killed and throw away at Ibn-e-Sina Road in a gunnysack. Investigation is in process to identify the youth and motives of the murder.