Thu Mar 05, 2020
PPI
March 5, 2020

PFF ‘B’ Division League Preliminary Round in Sindh begins March 9

Sports

PPI
March 5, 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Football Association (SFA) Normalization Committee is organising the 12th Pakistan Football Federation ‘B’ Division League (Club League) Preliminary Round from March 9 in Karachi.

Six clubs will participate in the qualifying round. The six teams will be divided into two groups. The top teams from the groups will clash in the final. The winners of the league will qualify to play in the final round, which begins March 23 in Lahore.

The officials of the participating teams of respective districts have been directed to confirm their participation by Thursday (today). The teams are Maymar Sports (District Central), Azam Sports (District East), Korangi Baloch (District Malir), Mauripur Baloch (District West), Haidery Baloch (District South) and GA Lal (District Thatta).

