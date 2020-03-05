‘Robber’ killed in police encounter in Gulshan-e-Maymar

A suspected robber killed and two others arrested during an alleged encounter with the police in Gulshan-e-Maymar area on Wednesday.

The exchange of fire between the police and the robbers took place near Bengali Morr in Gulshan-e-Maymar within the remits of Site Superhighway police station. According to police, four armed men riding on two motorcycles were busy in depriving the citizens from their valuables when police reached the crime scene; however, the robbers while seeing the police opened fire at the police and tried to flee from the scene. In retaliation, the police also fired back. As a result, one suspected robber died at the spot while two of his companions were arrested.

However, their fourth companion has been managed to flee from the scene. The body of the deceased suspected robber was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy. Police said that the arrested robbers have been identified as Abbas and Amin while the deceased robber is yet to be identified and his body was kept at Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth for identification purpose. Police also claimed to have recovered arms and a motorcycle from their possession. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.