Foolproof system to discourage cheating in exams sought

HARIPUR: The office-bearers of Haripur chapter of Tanzeem-e-Asatiza Pakistan on Wednesday stressed the need for devising an integrated mechanism aimed at discouraging the culture of cheating and corruption in the examination system.

Through a statement, Tanzeem Asatiza, Haripur, president Amir Atiq Sidiki, general secretary Masoodur Rehman and Shahid Gohar said that a fair examination system could ensure a best education environment, which was imperative for bright future of students and society at large.

Suggesting some ways and means for improvements in the examination system, they said that effective check and balance, inspection teams comprising trained and senior teachers and principals, selection and deputation of efficient examination staff enjoying good reputation, foolproof marking and special protocols for marking centres could help check the mismanagement and cheating.

They also termed the availability of pockets sized test papers and other supportive material in the open market as one of the sources encouraging cheating.

The office-bearers of Tanzeem lauded the statement of newly-appointed chairman BISE Abbottabad regarding the measures that would ensure cheating-free examination in future.