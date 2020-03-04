Peshawar’s Sunehri Masjid opened to women worshippers

PESHAWAR: The Sunehri Masjid in the Peshawar cantonment has been opened for the women worshippers after almost two decades. They could now offer the Friday and Eid prayers at this historic mosque measuring about 1,800 square feet. Maulana Mohammad Ismail, naib khateeb of Sunehri Masjid, said that according to Islamic point of view, the women could offer congregational prayers at mosque. The foundation stone of Sunehri Masjid was laid in 1946 and its construction was complete in 1992. It can accommodate about 6000 worshippers at a time. It may be recalled that the entry of the women worshippers had been banned about 25 years back when the law and order situation was very precarious.