Ashiq Qureshi T20 Cup

LAHORE: Two matches decided in 10th Ashiq Hussain Qureshi T20 Cricket Cup played at Shah Faisal Ground. Hajvery Sports beat Taj Water Tank by 6-Wickets. Taj Water Tank 121/9 after 20 overs. Arshad Hameed 35, M Munir 28 and Sabir Ali 17 runs. Afzal Bashir 3/27. Hajvery Sports 122/4 after 18.2 overs. Amir Butt 51 not out. Mian Mubeen 23, Abid Hussain 19 and Ahmad Mir 18 runs. Sultan Mehmood 2/23. Waleed Yaqoob and Nadeem Ghouri were umpires and Mian Nadeem was the scorer. In the second match Okara Seniors Beat Naseer Memorial by 7-Wickets. Naseer Memorial Seniors 130 all out after 17.3 overs. M Touqeer 41 and M Akram 25 runs. Ali Ahmad 3/13, Asim Shahzad 2/16, M Hafeez 2/17. Okara Seniors 131/3 after 13 Overs. M Irshad 49, M Ramzan 40 and Kashif Bajwa 28 runs. Zameer Haider and Tariq Salman were umpires and Sajjad Ahmad was the scorer.