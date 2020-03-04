4pc tax on online cab service

LAHORE:Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business has approved a proposal to impose a 4 per cent provincial sales tax on the rent of an online cab service.

The decision was made in the 22nd meeting of the committee held at Civil Secretariat here Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat. The meeting also approved the establishment of a University of Child Health at Children's Hospital, Lahore.

Other approved suggestions include Punjab Special Education Policy 2019 draft, the amendments to the Act of Technical Universities under the Department of Industries and Trade, formation of Executive Committee of the Punjab Heritage Foundation and establishment of University of Bhakkar and University of Layyah. The committee agreed to the proposal of the government degree, inter and commerce colleges to be named as Associate Colleges and to send the case of 211 Union Secretaries (Technical) for absorption as Sub-Engineer's posts to the Punjab Absorption Committee.