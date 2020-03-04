Pak senior, junior squash teams win ASF Awards

KARACHI: Pakistan’s senior and junior squash teams won Asian Squash Federation Awards 2019 announced on Tuesday.

The senior team received ASF Award for Outstanding Team for its performance at South Asian Games 2019. And the junior team received the ASF Development Award for Most Improved Team.

Asif Khan got Junior Coach of the Year Award. Three coaches from Pakistan, Abdur Rasheed, Gulab Sher, and Khalid Khan, received the Certificates of Recognition.

However, no Pakistani player won any award for their performance as the ASF awards for outstanding player and outstanding performance went to India’s Saurav Ghosal and Veer Chotrani, respectively.

ASF received 15 nominations from four countries for seven categories of the ASF Performance Awards 2019. The federation received 19 nominations from six countries for four categories of the ASF Coaches Awards.