Encroachment details

The 'anti-encroachment operation' in Karachi may be correct under the law. In my opinion, the destruction of those residential buildings in which an owner is running a business without bothering and harassing any public rights is not essential. It is my suggestion to the authorities that, instead of ruining those residential buildings and the business, the government should grant their property the right of a commercial property. That way, both the owner and the government would benefit as there will be no harm to the earning of the landlord and the government can accumulate taxes from those commercial lands.

The government should also take responsibility for the safety of other commercial land, and make sure that no commercial property is harmed during this operation.

Muniba Jahangir

Karachi