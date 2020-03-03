Suspended Sehwan judge appears in court

SUKKUR: The suspended civil judge of Sehwan, Imtiaz Bhutto, on Monday appeared in the court of Civil Judge Sehwan-II in the case of sexually assaulting a litigant Salima Brohi in his chamber. The counsel of the suspended judge proposed five US laboratories for his client’s DNA test, while the victim had submitted an application two days ago to grant permission for re-recording her Section 164 statement. One of the JIT members requested the court to dismiss the victim’s application to re-record her statement as the woman was under immense pressure to change that.

The JIT requested the court that the victim’s application should not be processed until the DNA test of the suspended judge is carried out and its final report comes. The judge later adjourned the case till March 13.