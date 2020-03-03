Smart plantation to address climate change

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A three-day international conference “Smart Plantation: An ultimate solution to climate change" started at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) here on Monday.
Speaking at the inaugural session Syed Yasir Gillani, Chairman Parks & Horticulture Authority, said climate change was one of the crucial and critical global challenges of our time and added the changes were affecting agriculture, further endangering food security, a rise in sea levels and the accelerated erosion of coastal zones. Dr Farah Khan, Chairperson of Botany Department, talked about the importance of plants.
