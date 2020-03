Bostan, Income Tax triumphant in Qureshi Cricket

LAHORE: Two matches decided in Ashiq Hussain Qureshi T20 Cricket Cup played at Shah Faisal Ground. In first match Bostan Seniors beat Sparco Paints by 30 runs.

Scores: Bostan Seniors 160/8 after 20 overs (Asher Rasheed 38, Ashfaq Ahmad Senior 21, Mobeen Ahmad 18 and Aftab Aslam 31*). Sparco Paints 130 all out in 18.1 overs (Gul Khan 34, Abdul Waheed 30, Niaz Ali 26, Mobeen Ahmad 3/24, Amjad Hussain 2/14, Waqar Baig 2/26). In the second encounter Income Tax Seniors beat Nishat Eaglets by 62 runs.

Scores: Income Tax Seniors 222/7 in 20 overs( Majid Ali 87*, Naseer Ahmad 52, Muhammad Younis 32, Khurram Siddique 24, Azmat Naeemi 4/40, Ch. Ghazanfar 3/34).

Nishat Eaglets 160 all out in 19.3 overs (Asif Hussain 50, Malik Aslam 30, Irfan Hakeem 20, Qadeer Khan 4/35, Abdul Rauf 2/22).