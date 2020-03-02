‘Govt must help traders to solve problems’

MULTAN: Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan chairman Khawaja Suleman Siddiq has said the government should help the traders to resolve their problems.

He expressed these views while talking to newly-appointed Multan Development Authority Chairman Mian Jameel here on Sunday. Khawaja Suleman Siddiq hoped that Mian Jameel would focus on problems faced by the trading community.

He apprised that the encroachments had not only marred the beauty of the city but also affected trade activities in different bazaars. He urged upon MDA Chairman Mian Jameel to play role in removing encroachments. Mian Jameel assured the traders’ leader that their problems would be resolved on priority basis. The traders were playing an important role in uplift of the country, he stated.

Compensation for farmers: The Punjab government will pay compensation to the farmers whose crops were destroyed by recent hail storms in Kabirwala and Rajanpur.

According to Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed, total 1,096 farmers in Kabirwala and 3,862 farmers in Rajanpur would be provided compensation in line with crops insurance programme. The farmers would be given Rs 8,450 per acre, he told. Wasif, in a statement issued here, added that Agriculture Department teams were conducting surveys in Chichawatni and after assessment, the farmers would be given assistance.

He informed that crops insurance range had been increased to 18 districts in the province. He observed that the farmers faced huge losses due to hail storms but the government was committed to offer them maximum relief.

DCs asked to fix sites for wheat procurement centres: Commissioner Shanul Haq has asked the deputy commissioners of the division to fix sites for wheat procurement centres across the division as Punjab government has directed to start wheat procurement drive from April 15.

He said that government would procure every grain of wheat from growers on merit. He said that transparent system would be imposed for distribution of wheat bags under wheat procurement policy. He directed the officials across Multan division to complete Gurdwari lists within a month and display lists at wheat procurement centers, tehsil offices and union council offices.

He said that assistant commissioners would be authorised to make correction in lists at tehsil level.