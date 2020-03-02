Tree planted by Imran Khan in 2016 is growing well

DIR: The sapling of the pinus wallichiana tree, which was planted by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Dodba forest nursery in connection with 'Billon Tree Tsunami' project of the then provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in 2016 during his visit to Kumrat in Upper Dir as chairman PTI is growing well.

Sources in the Forest Department of Upper Dir said that Imran Khan had planted the sapling on May 30, 2016 and it has become a young plant. They said that the sapling had been planted under the ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ project. On the occasion, Imran Khan had appealed to the people of Upper Dir to make the campaign successful. Sources said the people of Upper Dir had responded positively to Imran Khan's appeal and had planted trees in a large number in Upper Dir. The people appreciated Imran Khan and the PTI for promoting forestry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan. They said people also took pictures and selfies with that particular tree. The Forest Department of Upper Dir said the plantation drive carried out under the Billion Tree Tsunami project was very successful and up to 80 per cent of saplings had grown which they had planted during in five years from 2014 to 2018.