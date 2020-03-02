Accident claims life

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NANKANA SAHIB: A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident on Bara Ghar-Bhucheki Road on Sunday. Reportedly, Ihsan and Akram were on their way on a motorcycle when a tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, Ihsan died on the spot while Akram was seriously injured. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a hospital.
