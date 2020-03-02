close
Mon Mar 02, 2020
Accident claims life

NANKANA SAHIB: A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident on Bara Ghar-Bhucheki Road on Sunday. Reportedly, Ihsan and Akram were on their way on a motorcycle when a tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, Ihsan died on the spot while Akram was seriously injured. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a hospital.

