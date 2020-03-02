‘PTI betrayed people of Seraiki region’

MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party secretary information Nafeesa Shah has said that the federal government has failed to deliver and provide relief to the masses.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, she said that inflation was not only destroying the life of a common man, but also destroying the entire social fabric. She said that 14 per cent inflation rate and 13.25 per cent markup showed that the economy was on the verge of collapse.

Nafees Shah said that the economy was taking its last breath while the prime minister was showing insensitiveness towards the poor people of the country. She said the debt burden had increased more than 12,000 billion rupees in the last 18 months. Reduction in growth rate next year was bad for the people as millions of Pakistanis would lose their jobs, she added. The PPP secretary information said that the price of incapable government was being paid by the poor public of the country.

She said that Seraiki region played a key role in forming the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government under the commitment of creating the Seraiki province. However, the PTI trapped the voters of the region in the name of the Seraiki province. The PTI had betrayed the people of the Seraiki region and now the PTI was seeking a safe exit to escape from the creation of the province, she added.

Nafeesa Shah said that the PPP had announced special relief packages for the peasants during its rule and Seraiki region was a direct beneficiary of it. Responding to a query, she said that the PPP was ideologically and politically committed with the masses and would fight for the people’s rights till the last breath.

She said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was leading as the opposition leader along with appearing before the NAB in fake and baseless cases. She said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was exposing the PTI government at every nook and corner.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP finance secretary Haider Zaman Qureshi said that the PTI government was determined to destroy the agriculture sector. He said that Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid had excluded south Punjab from ML-1, which was scheduled to be constructed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. PPP south Punjab senior vice-president Khawaja Rizwan Alam also spoke on the occasion.