Khairpur Medical College principal tenders resignation

SUKKUR: The principal of Khairpur Medical College, Prof Dr Asadullah Mahar, has tendered his resignation and refused to serve any more after being pressurised by one of the political families of Khairpur, Sindh.

The News has learnt from sources that the Academic Council of Khairpur Medical College had passed a resolution to attribute the college name after a former chief minister and the resolution was also endorsed by the syndicate of the People’s Medical University, Shaheed Benazirabad. The sources revealed that another political family of Khairpur was opposing the proposal and pressurised the principal to resign his post as they did not want to see him as college principal any more.

The second political family also started lobbying against the principal and created hurdles in his job. The sources revealed that the political family had sent a list of five favourite candidates suggesting to appoint one of their candidates as the college principal. The sources said the principal of Khairpur Medical College has informed the secretary health, saying that he could not serve any more after being pressurised. They said the secretary and the first political family insisted him to continue with his responsibilities because he had done his job well and got the college registered with the Pakistan Medical Commission.