close
Mon Mar 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2020

Call to segregate 11 villages of Toba from Fesco Jhang division

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: Former union council No 56 chairman Mian Arshad Jamil has demanded the federal minister for water and power direct the Fesco CEO to implement the Wapda’s order regarding segregating 11 villages of Toba Tek Singh district from Fesco Jhang division and including them in Fesco Toba Tek Singh division.

Addressing a press conference with dozens of farmers of his area here on Sunday, he said that 11 villages of Chuttiana, including 400/JB, 401/JB, 402/JB, 403/JB, 405/JB, 407/JB, 408/JB, 409/JB, 410/JB and 411/JB, had been supplied electricity from Shorkot Fesco sub-ivision’s Haveli Bahadur Shah feeder through a very lengthy line and very low voltages were being supplied to these villages. Thousands of residents of the villages were unable to use their electric fodder cutting machines, electric water pumps, refrigerators, air conditioners and other electronics.

Latest News

More From Pakistan