Kings defeat United by five wickets

RAWALPINDI: Alex Hales’ (52) crafty knock backed by brief sizzling innings by recognised strikers put Karachi Kings HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 campaign back on track with an impressive five-wicket win against Islamabad United at the Pindi Stadium Sunday evening.

Sharjeel Khan (38) and Imad Wasim (32 not out) were equally good during 184 runs winning target chase that saw KarachiKings reaching home with eight deliveries and five wickets to spare.

Kings chase got off to the worst possible start when the top-ranked T20I batsman Babar Azam was run out without facing a ball in the opening over while attempting a quick single. United captain Shadab Khan’s direct proved too good. They were set back on track by a blazing 38 off 20 balls (three fours, four sixes) by Sharjeel who added 58 runs for the second wicket with Alex Hales.

Hales hit three fours and as many sixes in his 52 that came off 30 balls. Delport scored 38 off 28 balls (one four, three sixes) before becoming legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn’s first-ever HBL PSL wicket in what was his maiden appearance for United.

After Hales was dismissed by left-arm-spinner Ahmed Safi, Chadwick Walton 23 not out (17 balls, three fours) and captain Imad Wasim 32 not out (15 balls, two fours, two sixes) saw Kings home.

Faheem Ashraf had a nightmarish match with the ball as he conceded 47 runs in 2.4 overs, with Imad setting the game by depositing him for back-to-back sixes.

Earlier, 106 runs unbeaten partnership for the fourth wicket between Luke Ronchi (85 not out) and Shadab Khan (54 not out) set the tone for a solid United score.

Shadab joined Ronchi in tenth over at the fall of Collin Ingram (16) and took the score from 77 for 3 in 10th overs to 183.

Ronchi who has taken over the role of United linchpin in batting line up these days smashed nine fours and two sixes during his 58-ball unbeaten stay at the wicket.

Shadab who has improved leaps and bounds with bat in recent times hammered four sixes and three fours in his hurricane knock that came off just 31 deliveries. The two ensured United reached a competitive total. But yet again, the bowling let the home team down.

Scores: Islamabad United 183 for 3, 20 overs (Luke Ronchi 85 not out, Shadab Khan 54 not out; Umer Khan 1-24, Imad Wasim 1-31)

Karachi Kings 187 for 5, 18.4 overs (Alex Hales 52, Sharjeel Khan 38, Cameron Delport 38; Ahmed Safi 1-21, Rumman Raees 1-27)

Result: Karachi Kings win by five wickets