Data of pilgrims returned from Iran collected: commissioner

HAFIZABAD: Gujranwala Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah Friday said data of pilgrims who proceeded to Iran have been collected.

During his visit to Hafizabad, the commissioner said although there is not any imminent danger of coronavirus in the Gujranwala division, however, all precautionary measures are being taken in all teaching and DHQ hospitals in all districts of the division. He said data of all pilgrims who proceeded to Iran for scared visits have been collected and after their return they would be strictly monitored. He directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and officers of the health department in the division to ensure isolation wards and other necessary arrangements for prompt treatment in case of detection of symptoms of coronavirus in anybody. He also directed the administration in the division to ensure availability of medical face masks at prices prevalent in December 2019 and strict action should be taken against the violators.

The commissioner also visited DHQ hospital and inspected dialyses centre, children ward, gynaecology ward, medical ward and special isolation ward. Addressing heads of different departments in the district complex, he asked them to ensure better service delivery of basic amenities and civic services to citizens.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naveed Shahzad Mirza briefed the commissioner that machinery worth Rs 40 million is being purchased which would go a long way in improving the sanitary conditions in the city and rural areas. He said the district administration has retrieved 4,804 kanal of state land from squatters. The DC said the district administration has launched special campaign of tree plantation under the name and style of ‘Maira Poda Maira Hafizabad’ and fixed target of 60,000 saplings to be planted in schools, colleges, hospitals, district and judicial complexes, open spaces and roadsides and as students, teachers, social and religious workers and NGOs have shown keen interest in this campaign and the target would exceed over 80,000 saplings on March 5. The commissioner appreciated the district administration for launching a special clean and green programme.