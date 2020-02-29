Blind murder case solved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: The police solved a blind murder case and arrested the accused here on Friday, officials said.
They said that a woman (T) had lodged a case with the police about the murder of her brother, Saidur Rehman, on February 13. The police had launched investigation and arrested an accused identified as Muhammad Sohail, a resident of Hangu district. During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed the murder. The police prepared a charge-sheet against the accused who would be produced in the court today for further proceeding.
