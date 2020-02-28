Low on trust

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Unfortunately, a vast majority of persons in authority positions, both bureaucrats and technocrats, are notorious for their inefficiency and opacity, yet nothing concrete and corrective is being done against them.
It is noticed that their personal and myopic administrative practices contribute to organizational chaos and ineffectiveness in service delivery. They always abuse their authority and misuse organizational resources.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
