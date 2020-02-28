Elders oppose political interference in police postings

BARA: The elders of various tribes on Thursday opposed the alleged political interference in the transfers and postings of cops and said the officials performing well should be supported.

Speaking at a press conference, the elders from various tribes and social workers lauded the police high-ups for posting Sajjad Afridi in charge of the police force in Tirah Maidan in Bara Tehsil of the Khyber district.

They alleged that some political leaders were involved in the transfers and postings of the police in the Bara tehsil. "The residents of Maidan area are not against the posting of Inspector Sajjad Afridi as he is honest and responsible cop," said an elder, Muhammad Nabi, adding he had already gone after the drug-traffickers in Tirah.

He said the people of the area had not opposed the posting of Sajjad Afridi but were instead happy that he had been posted again to the area.