NAB chairman holds ‘Khuli Kutchery,’ listens public complaints

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Thursday listened peoples’ complaints at NAB Headquarters Islamabad by holding monthly ‘Khuli Kutchery’ and referred the complaints to other regions of NAB as well as other government departments.

The people came to NAB from various areas of the country in order to lodge complaints relating to corruption, fraud, Mudarba/Musharka, fake Housing/cooperative societies, money laundering etc.

The NAB chairman listened complaints of people who came to NAB Headquarters and issued orders for their redressal in accordance with law on the basis of solid evidence.

The complainants mostly who were aged lauded personal interest and efforts of NAB chairman for resolving their complaints in accordance with law.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that eradication of corruption is the top most priority of NAB. NAB has opened its doors for people for resolving their complaints and all officers are performing their duties considering eradication of corruption as their national duties.

It may be mentioned here that NAB chairman had decided listening complaints of the aggrieved persons on every last Thursday of the month immediately after taking over the responsibilities as NAB chairman.