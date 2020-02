Amar Cables victorious in Qureshi Cricket

LAHORE: Another two matches were decided in the Ashiq Hussain Qureshi T20 Cup here at Shah Faisal Ground. Amar Cables beat Naseer Memorial by 135 runs.

Scores: Amar Cables 264/5 (a new record) after 20 overs. Jamshaid Salman 142, Bilal Khilji 61, Ashraf Ali 20, Rehman Qadir 24*, Kaleem Khan 2/52). Naseer Memorial Seniors 129 all out after 16.3 overs (Muhammad Imran 34, Abdul Karim 25, Muhammad Ahsraf 18, Rehan Rauf 4/34, Ahmad Shahab 2/24, Akbar Ali 2/31).

In second match Lahore Badshah beat Punjab Cottage by 48 runs.

Scores: Lahore Badshah 215/7 after 20 overs( Yaseen Cheema 57, Muhammad Amir 24, Jamshaid Ali 21, Amir Khan 16, Amir Riaz 65*, Shafique Latif 2/34, Abid Ali 2/46). Punjab Cottage 167/8 after 20 overs (Saqlain Shah 65, Shahzad Ahmad 31, Abid Ali 26, Yaseen Cheema 2/13, Mian Safdar 2/16, Mian Irfan 2/35).