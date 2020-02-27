Trump has shown mirror to Modi, says governor

LAHORE :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Masood Ahmed Khan called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House on Wednesday.

While talking to the guest, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that Narendra Modi through RSS had started Gujarat-like carnage in New Delhi. India has become an extremist state due to RSS and Modi. Narendra Modi is killer of Muslims and destroyer of peace, Punjab governor said, adding the US President Donald Trump has shown mirror to Modi and his government during his visit to India. UN and other international organizations must play their effective role in establishment of peace in occupied Kashmir and rid the Indian Muslims of Modi’s tyrannies.

AJK President Masood Ahmed Khan discussed the matters pertaining to atrocities on Indian Muslims, Kashmir issue and others. The Punjab governor said Narendra Modi’s aggression was heightening against Kashmiris and Indian Muslims. Nerendra Modi government in connivance with RSS rogues is targeting the Muslims in New Delhi. Time has now come for the United Nations, OIC, Arab League and other international forums to take an immediate notice of Indian terrorism instead of keeping mum.

The Punjab governor said 220 million Pakistanis stood by their Muslim brethren in India and Kashmiris and they would not hesitate from rendering any kind of sacrifice. India cannot silence the voice of Indian Muslims and Kashmiris through guns. Despite 205 days of curfew in occupied Kashmir, Kashmiris are standing firm and determined. “Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan even today and we are with Kashmiris and ready to give supreme sacrifices for their liberation,” he said.

Basharat, Moonis: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) senior leader and MNA Moonis Elahi met with Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Wednesday to discussed the prevailing political situation and development projects in Punjab.

Both leaders strongly condemned the Modi government’s atrocities on the Muslims in occupied Kashmir and India including Delhi. Basharat Raja said, “We are putting Punjab on the path of progress and development together with the allies.” Moonis Elahi congratulated him on a record legislation in Punjab. He said that all political parties of Pakistan were united against the atrocities on the Indian Muslims. Modi's atrocities on the Muslims and minorities have reminded the Hitler era, he added. Muhammad Basharat Raja said that fascist thinking of Modi would shatter India into pieces. The statement of Trump in support of Kashmiris is success of foreign policy of Pakistan, he said.