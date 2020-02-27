Assets beyond means: NAB summons Rana Sana, Javed Latif

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, on Wednesday summoned again PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Mian Javed Latif in the inquiries related to assets beyond means.

It has been learnt that the NAB has directed Rana Sanaullah to appear before the Combined Investigation Team on March 6 while Javed Latif has been asked to appear on March 13. The NAB sources claim that in previous hearings, Rana Sana had failed to satisfy investigators after which it was decided to summon him again. The bureau is likely to make Rana’s son in-law and other family members as part of investigation.