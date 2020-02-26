close
Wed Feb 26, 2020
February 26, 2020

Two held, hostage recovered in Charsadda

February 26, 2020

CHARSADDA: The police claimed to have arrested two accused involved in the kidnapping of a man over monetary dispute and got freed the hostage in Utmanzai area on Tuesday.

Briefing media, Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammad Iqbal Khan said that a woman belonging to Utmanzai informed the police that her husband, Istehar Shah, was kidnapped by Rahim Gul and Iftikhar over monetary dispute.

He said the police party headed by him raided the house of the accused, arrested them and recovered the hostage, Istehar Shah. The police also recovered two pistols and cartridges from their possession. A case was registered against the accused and started investigation.

