Repeating old allegations: Trump, Modi tell Pakistan not to allow terrorists to use its soil

NEW DELHI: Repeating the old allegations, India and the United States on Tuesday called on Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of Pathankot and Mumbai terror attacks and ensure that no territory under its control is used to launch terrorist attacks.

The discussion in this regard was held between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, as per the joint statement released by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The two leaders called for concerted action against all terrorist groups including Al-Qa'ida, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Hizb-ul Mujahideen, the Haqqani Network, TTP, D-Company, as well as their affiliates.

Following is the text of the joint statement: “As the leaders of sovereign and vibrant democracies recognising the importance of freedom, equal treatment of all citizens, human rights, and a commitment to the rule of law, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi vowed to strengthen a United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, anchored in mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill, and robust engagement of their citizens.

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi pledged to deepen defence and security cooperation, especially through greater maritime and space domain awareness and information sharing; joint cooperation; exchange of military liaison personnel; advanced training and expanded exercises between all services and special forces; closer collaboration on co-development and co-production of advanced defence components, equipment, and platforms; and partnership between their defence industries.

Noting that a strong and capable Indian military supports peace, stability, and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific, and reaffirming his pledge to support the transfer to India of advanced US military technology, President Trump welcomed India’s recent decision to procure MH-60R naval and AH-64E Apache helicopters. These capabilities will advance shared security interests, job growth, and industrial cooperation between both countries. As India works to acquire new defense capabilities, President Trump reaffirmed India’s status as a Major Defense Partner, affording it the highest consideration for procurement and technology transfer purposes. The leaders look forward to early conclusions of defense cooperation enabling agreements, including Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement.

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi resolved to enhance security of their homelands through cooperation and to jointly fight international crimes like human trafficking, terrorism and violent extremism, drug-trafficking, and crimes in cyberspace. They welcomed the decision by the US Department of Homeland Security and India’s Ministry of Home Affairs to reinvigorate the Homeland Security Dialogue. As a demonstration of their shared commitment to combating the threat that illicit drugs pose to their citizens, the leaders announced their intent to establish a new Counter-Narcotics Working Group between their respective law enforcement agencies.

Prime Minister Modi and President Trump recognised the increasing importance of the trade and investment dimension of the United States-India relationship, and the need for long-term trade stability that will benefit both the American and Indian economies. They agreed to promptly conclude the ongoing negotiations, which they hope can become phase one of a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement that reflects the true ambition and full potential of the bilateral commercial relations, advancing prosperity, investment, and job creation in both countries.

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi welcomed growing links between the United States and India in trade and investment in hydrocarbons. Through their Strategic Energy Partnership, the United States and India are seeking to enhance energy security, expand energy and innovation linkages across respective energy sectors, bolster strategic alignment, and facilitate increased engagement between industry and other stakeholders. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi noted the potential for the United States to meet India’s goal to diversify its import base for coking/metallurgical coal and natural gas, welcoming recent commercial arrangements intended to accelerate access to LNG in the Indian market. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi encouraged the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited and Westinghouse Electric Company to finalise the techno-commercial offer for the construction of six nuclear reactors in India at the earliest date.

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction with their longstanding and practical collaboration in science, technology, and innovation. They welcomed an endeavour by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for development and launch in 2022 of a joint mission with the world’s first dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite, and applauded discussions that advance cooperation in Earth observation, Mars and planetary exploration, heliophysics, human spaceflight, and commercial space cooperation.

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi expressed their desire to increase higher education collaboration and educational exchange opportunities, including through the “Young Innovators” internships, and welcomed the recent growth in the number of Indian students in the United States.

In support of global efforts to prevent, detect, and respond to disease outbreaks such as novel COVID-19, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi committed to continuing their successful efforts in the areas of prevention, early detection, and rapid outbreak response. They hailed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that seeks to promote access to high quality, safe, effective, and affordable medications for US and Indian consumers. They welcomed the conclusion of an MOU, which will help both countries address mental health challenges through innovative approaches.

A close partnership between the United States and India is central to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. This cooperation is underpinned by recognition of ASEAN centrality; adherence to international law and good governance; support for safety and freedom of navigation, overflight and other lawful uses of the seas; unimpeded lawful commerce; and advocacy for peaceful resolution of maritime disputes in accordance with international law.

The United States appreciates India’s role as a net provider of security, as well as developmental and humanitarian assistance in the Indian Ocean Region. India and the United States remain committed to sustainable, transparent, quality infrastructure development in the region. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi welcomed the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announcement of a $600 million financing facility for renewable energy projects in India and the DFC’s decision to establish a permanent presence in India this year.

Taking note of their countries’ shared commitment to advancing effective development solutions in the Indo-Pacific and globally, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi look forward to a new partnership between USAID and India’s Development Partnership Administration for cooperation in third countries.

The United States and India took note of efforts toward a meaningful Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, and solemnly urged that it not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of all nations according to international law.

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi decided to strengthen consultation through United States-India-Japan trilateral summits; the 2+2 Ministerial meeting mechanism of the Foreign and Defence Ministers of India and the United States; and the United States-India-Australia-Japan Quadrilateral consultations, among others. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi looked forward to enhanced maritime domain awareness sharing among the United States, India, and other partners.

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi committed to working together to strengthen and reform the United Nations and other international organisations, and to ensure their integrity. President Trump reaffirmed the support of the United States for India’s permanent membership on a reformed UN Security Council. He also reaffirmed US support for India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group without any delay.

The United States and India recognise that, to contain the build-up of sovereign debt in developing and low-income countries, it is important to ensure responsible, transparent, and sustainable financing practices for both borrowers and creditors. President Trump and the Prime Minister Modi expressed interest in the concept of the Blue Dot Network, a multi-stakeholder initiative that will bring governments, the private sector, and civil society together to promote high-quality trusted standards for global infrastructure development.

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi noted the importance of advancing education, economic empowerment, and entrepreneurship for women and girls through finance, training, and mentorship initiatives, as well as measures to promote their full and free participation in the economy, in line with the United States Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative and the Government of India’s ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ programme.

The United States and India share interest in a united, sovereign, democratic, inclusive, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan. They support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process that results in a sustainable peace, cessation of violence, elimination of terrorist safe havens, and preservation of the gains of the last 18 years. President Trump welcomed India’s role in continuing to provide development and security assistance to help stabilise and provide connectivity in Afghanistan.

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi denounced any use of terrorist proxies and strongly condemned cross-border terrorism in all its forms. They call on Pakistan to ensure that no territory under its control is used to launch terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including 26/11Mumbai and Pathankot. They called for concerted action against all terrorist groups, including Al-Qa’ida, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Hizb-ul Mujahideen, the Haqqani Network, TTP, D-Company, and all their affiliates.

The United States and India are committed to an open, reliable, and secure Internet that facilitates trade and communication. The United States and India recognise the need for an innovative digital ecosystem that is secure and reliable and that facilitates the flow of information and data. The leaders intend to foster cooperation among their industry and academia for open, secure, and resilient supply of strategic materials and critical infrastructure, and to independently evaluate the risk associated with deployment of emerging technologies.”