close
Wed Feb 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2020

Cop held

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2020

FAISALABAD: Police Tuesday arrested a cop on charges of harbouring a drug peddler. Jhang Bazaar police arrested police constable Arshad Ali and drug peddler Muratib Ali from Bauwala and recovered 1,066 gram charas from the house of Muratib. The cop told police that Muratib was not a drug peddler, however, he uses charas as he was an addict. Meanwhile, Tariqabad police raided Fatehabad locality and recovered 20 kilogram charas from drug peddler Imran alias Mani.

Latest News

More From Pakistan