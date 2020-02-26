Cop held

FAISALABAD: Police Tuesday arrested a cop on charges of harbouring a drug peddler. Jhang Bazaar police arrested police constable Arshad Ali and drug peddler Muratib Ali from Bauwala and recovered 1,066 gram charas from the house of Muratib. The cop told police that Muratib was not a drug peddler, however, he uses charas as he was an addict. Meanwhile, Tariqabad police raided Fatehabad locality and recovered 20 kilogram charas from drug peddler Imran alias Mani.