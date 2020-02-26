Nestlé Pakistan declared SDG Champion, wins 1st Prize

Lahore: Nestlé Pakistan has won the First Prize for ‘Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Award 2019’, in the category of multinational companies and declared the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Champion at the business sustainability moot and award ceremony, hosted by the UN Global Compact Network Pakistan.

This is the fourth consecutive time that Nestlé Pakistan has been recognised for its continuous commitment towards contributing to healthier future in line with SDGs and the ten principles of the UN Global Compact embedded in the way it conducts business.

“It is an honour to be recognised by UNGC for the fourth time in a row. This not only shows Nestlé’s commitment and dedication to the SDGs but also motivates us further to continue our mission in line with UNGC principles,” said Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan on the occasion. He added that Nestlé Pakistan was playing its role in community engagement and enhancement through various programs for its focus areas.

“Nestlé believes in the philosophy of creating shared value (CSV). Our purpose is to enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future and hence CSV is embedded in our business model, where direct engagement and support to communities is extended across the value chain,” he said.***