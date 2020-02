Two matches decided in Ashiq Qureshi Cricket

LAHORE: Two more matches were decided in Ashiq Hussain Qureshi T20 Cup at Shah Faisal Ground on Tuesday.

Results: Income Tax Seniors beat Sparco Paints by 43 runs.

Scores: Income Tax Seniors 210/6 after 20 overs (Muhammad Younis 88, Azizur Rehman 35, Junaid Sheikh 25, Bahzad Anwar 22, Arshad Naeem 2/39). Sparco Paints 167/9 after 20 overs (Muhammad Umer 47, Muhammad Ali Shah 31, Ali Akhtar 21, Arshad Naeem 21, Abdul Waheed 20, Azizur Rehman 3/32, Kashif Islam 2/26, Tariq Hussain 2/30).

In the second match Chaudhry Sports beat Nishat Eaglets by 27 runs.

Scores: Chaudhry Sports 170/9 after 20 overs( Sheraz Butt 29, Javaid Hafeez 29, Ch Shafqat Hussain 23, Shahid Ali 22, Muhammad Saleem 15, Azmat Naeemi 3/20, Muhammad Idress 2/24). Nishat Eaglets 143 all out after 19.5 overs( Malik Aslam 25, Asif Mehmood 24, Azmat Naeemi 23 and Athar Mehmood 22, Taj Din 3/16, Javaid Hafeez 2/29, Muhammad Khan 2/37).