ETPB notices for vacating houses suspended

LAHORE:A civil court on Tuesday suspended notices issued by administration of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) to female teachers asking them to vacate houses of the board.

The notices have been suspended by the court of Civil Judge Saif Ullah Kahlu. The court has also directed ETPB to submit a reply in this regard by March 11. A group of female teachers had moved the court through Advocate Shoaib Saleem contending that ETPB has issued them notices to vacate their houses in a bid to facilitate favoured persons. They contended that they are paying rent of their houses to ETPB as per rules and regulations. Moreover, as per orders of the apex court, the facilities provided to civil servants could not be withdrawn, the counsel added. The counsel further argued that ETPB is holding a discrimination against his clients in a bid to allot houses to favoured persons. The counsel implored the court to suspend notices issued to his clients by the ETPB. The court after hearing plea of the teachers has suspended ETPB notices and has sought a reply from the board by March 11.