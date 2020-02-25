Banks to remain open on Saturday, Sunday to receive Haj forms

KARACHI: For facilitating intending pilgrims in submission of application forms along with dues for Haj 2020, State Bank of Pakistan has directed 13 authorised banks to keep all their designated branches open from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday (29-02-2020 and 01-03-2020) throughout the country.

Earlier, in terms of Haj Policy 2020, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has authorised 13 banks.