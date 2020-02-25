Japanese expert holds karate camp in Karachi

KARACHI: As many as 90 karate young fighters from Sindh and Quetta got an opportunity to learn from former world champion Katsutoshi Shina of Japan during a two-day karate camp here at the Japan Information and Cultural Centre Consulate General Japan on Monday.

Shina, who is the instructor of the headquarters of the Japan Karate Association (JKA) and the Asia Regional head of the international body imparted training to the budding youngsters, both male and female from Karachi.

“We learnt great skills from Shina. Such type of training camps are very important,” a fighter from Karachi told The News. “What I have learnt from Shina is great for me and I will try to master these skills when I will go to my club,” the fighter said.

The two-day camp was organised by the Japan Karate Association Pakistan (JKAP) with the assistance of Japan Consulate in Karachi and Japan embassy. Japan Consulate Deputy Consulate General Katsonuri Ashida was the chief guest during closing ceremony held on Monday at the consulate premises.

Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) senior official Engineer Mehfooz-ul-Haq, representatives of the Japan Karate Association Pakistan (JKAP) and Sindh Judo Association (SJA) Secretary Mohammad Ali were also present on the occasion.

Certificates were distributed among the participants. Shina will now conduct such camps in Islamabad, Lahore and Faisalabad during the next few days.