PSL problems

While bringing cricket back home in the last few years in the form of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been one of the greatest achievements of law-enforcement agencies, the inconveniences attached to the process are making life a little difficult for residents. The traffic routes of these cities along with access to places like offices, hospitals, educational institutions, grocery shops, etc become difficult, especially during peak hours of the day when there is maximum traffic out on the roads.

It goes without saying that disturbing the masses to provide entertainment in a stadium is not a well-thought-out plan because it relies mostly on curbing the movement of the people. If four of the relatively big cities where the PSL matches are scheduled to be played, face such inconvenience, there will be public outcry because the entertainment and the show being put on for them actually ends up becoming a problem for their day-to-day matters. It is important that the government works out an alternative plan to make this event more feasible not just for the international players but also for cricket-loving Pakistanis. Offsite parking along with shuttles to the designated stadium does make it easier to manage the crowds coming to watch the match; however, the blockade of major thoroughfares makes it difficult for the rest of the population to commute. With traffic increasing in cities, it is very difficult to close off the main routes connecting the city.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore