Third passenger from Japan cruise ship dies: NHK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: A third passenger who became ill on board a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan has died, local media said on Sunday. The victim was a man in his 80s who was taken off the boat to a local hospital, national broadcaster NHK said. There was no immediate confirmation from the health ministry.
TOKYO: A third passenger who became ill on board a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan has died, local media said on Sunday. The victim was a man in his 80s who was taken off the boat to a local hospital, national broadcaster NHK said. There was no immediate confirmation from the health ministry.