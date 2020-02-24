close
Mon Feb 24, 2020
AFP
February 24, 2020

Third passenger from Japan cruise ship dies: NHK

World

AFP
February 24, 2020

TOKYO: A third passenger who became ill on board a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan has died, local media said on Sunday. The victim was a man in his 80s who was taken off the boat to a local hospital, national broadcaster NHK said. There was no immediate confirmation from the health ministry.

