Mon Feb 24, 2020
Karate coaches course organised

LAHORE: Lahore District Karate Association (LDKA) organized 2nd Lahore District Karate Coaches Course on Sunday. In all 40 coaches from all over the city participated to learn new coaching tactics and tips so that they can improve their performance. They were also guided according to latest rules and regulations of AKF and WKF. Chairman Pakistan Karate Federation Muhammad Jahangir was the chief guest of the closing ceremony.

