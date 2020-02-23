Nine labourers die in Buner marble site accident

BUNER: At least nine labourers died and five others were injured when a big slab of marble fell on workers at a marble hill in Bampokh area of district Buner on Saturday. Five bodies were removed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dagar.

It was feared that about 10 more workers were buried under the debris and the provincial disaster management authority had sent machinery and rescue equipment to the site of the incident.